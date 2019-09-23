15 C
Cockerels found dumped in garden near Wem

By Shropshire Live

The RSPCA is appealing for information after seven cockerels were dumped in a garden near Wem.

The birds are now in the care of the RSPCA

A householder returning from holiday found the birds dumped near his house in Rye Bank, Wem and contacted the RSPCA.

Animal Collection Officer (ACO) David Hollinshead was sent to the scene and managed to safely capture the birds, which were taken into RSPCA care.

David said: “The birds were in a healthy condition but we are trying to trace who is responsible for dumping them and are asking anyone who has any information to contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The animal welfare charity is asking people to properly consider whether to take on poultry as pets as sadly, cockerels being abandoned is not uncommon and a number are in RSPCA care looking for homes.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “It can be difficult for us to find people prepared to take them on as any new owners will need understanding neighbours who don’t mind the potential noise of cockerels crowing. 

“However, chickens can be rewarding to keep and though cockerels can get a bad reputation for being noisy and sometimes aggressive, with the right care and knowledge, they can make great pets and are absolutely fascinating to watch and care for. 

“They have their own individual personalities and can be friendly and quite tame, so it’s really worth putting in time and patience to get more out of them and really enjoy them, but before deciding to keep chickens of any kind it’s important to consider whether you have the knowledge, time, facilities, money and commitment needed to care for them.

“For people who would like to keep hens, we would ask them to always consider rehoming a rescue hen, and avoid hatching them themselves from eggs, as you can’t be sure of the gender and may find yourself with cockerels instead.”

The cockerels were found abandoned on September 4.

