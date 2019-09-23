Challenge to housing development in Much Wenlock﻿

The impact of a proposed new development of 80 houses in Much Wenlock is causing serious concern in the community.

The Much Wenlock community is also concerned about traffic issues with congestion already in the area

Only four miles from Much Wenlock, on the site of the Ironbridge Power Station, 1,000 new dwellings are proposed. Meanwhile, 60 new dwellings are also proposed in nearby Cressage.

There is concern that these two new developments, by themselves, will impact the very busy doctor’s surgeries at both Much Wenlock and Cressage with serious consequences for young and old. There is also expected to be an impact on already crowded schools which have limited space to expand.

The community in Much Wenlock has come together on three occasions, 3rd January, 6th April and 9th April this year to express their opposition to the proposed local development. This public consultation in Much Wenlock has made clear the widespread opposition to any large development adjacent to the primary school on the Bridgnorth Road. It is seen as being in conflict with the policies of the Much Wenlock Neighbourhood Plan, agreed by the entire community. This demands priority for houses in small groups to meet specific local needs.

Despite public opinion, both the Much Wenlock Town Council Planning Committee and Shropshire Council have expressed initial support for all three developments. The Town Council is now to reconsider its recommendation for the Much Wenlock site at a Full Council Meeting on 3rd October.

Residents fear that if each of these developments is approved it will also have a crucial impact on traffic flow. Many drivers already attempt to avoid the congested Gaskell Arms corner by driving through the narrow and beautiful streets of the conservation area.

Local resident, Mrs Lesley Durbin, said: “Traffic queues now stretch from the Vicarage right to the Gaskell corner every morning and every evening, it has never been like this in the twenty five years I have lived on Mardol Terrace. We are choked by diesel fumes every day.”

Mrs Durbin continued “Everyone who lives in our town and is concerned about the wider issues, including traffic and flooding, should go to the Much Wenlock Town Council meeting on 3rd October to let the Town Council know how they feel about the situation.”

