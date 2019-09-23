Body found in search for missing Morda woman Maria Duncan

Police searching for missing Morda woman Maria Duncan say a body has been found during a search for her.

A CCTV image released by police earlier today showed Maria Duncan with her dog, a black Labrador called Charlie

West Mercia Police says that officers found the body in a secluded area in Nant y Caws.

Formally identification has not taken place, however, the family of Maria Duncan has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “Formal identification has not yet taken place but we have informed the family of Maria Duncan that police have found the body of a woman in a secluded area near to Nant Y Caws. They are being supported and will continue to be supported by specialist officers. A dog, believed to be Charlie, has also been found and is now being looked after.”

“I’d like to thank the local community for their support throughout our searches and inquiries.”

Maria Duncan, aged 51, left her home in Trefonen Road at around 3pm on Friday. Searches to locate her took place over the weekend and resumed today.

This lunchtime police issued a CCTV image of Maria which was captured in Nant Lane at 3.12pm on Friday. The CCTV imaged showed her with her dog.

Police said they were incredibly grateful for the support from the local community.

