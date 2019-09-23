Casualty trapped after a car ends up down embankment in Farley

One person became trapped in a car after the vehicle left the road and ended up down an embankment in Farley.

The road was closed following the collision. Photo: @WenlockCops

The incident happened on Much Wenlock Road at around 6.44pm on Monday evening.

Firefighters used a Tirfor winch and small gear to stabilise the car prior to releasing the trapped casualty.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance too.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance were also at the scene.

The road was closed for a time following the collision.

