Monday, September 23, 2019
Search continues to locate missing Morda woman

By Chris Pritchard

A search is continuing to locate a missing woman from the Morda area of Oswestry.

Maria Duncan

Maria Duncan went missing from her home address in Morda on Friday afternoon at 3pm. She was walking her black Labrador dog when she was last seen.

Detective Mike Nally said: “The local community can again expect to see a lot of police activity in the area as our specialist officers continue to meticulously search in Morda and the surrounding area to locate Maria.

“Maria is about 5ft 7 inches tall and medium build with wavy light brown hair.  She was walking her black Labrador dog when she was last seen.

“We and Maria’s family are very concerned for her welfare and safety and are asking the public to share this appeal and report any sightings and if anyone has any information about Maria’s whereabouts then please speak to one of the officers today or call 101 and let one of our call handlers know.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
