Motorcyclist injured in Much Wenlock

A motorcyclist suffered leg injuries following a collision in Much Wenlock on Sunday evening.

The collision happened on Shrewsbury Road at the junction of Stretton Road at just before 8.41pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that a car and motorcyclist were involved in the collision.

The motorcyclist received first aid from a first responder and firefighters before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Much Wenlock along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

