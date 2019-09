Firefighters were called to rescue a man from a cherry picker in Shrewsbury on Sunday lunchtime.

Crews were called to the incident at Shrewsbury Town Football Club at around 12.10pm.

Three fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters rescued the man from the cherry picker which was stuck 40ft in the air.

