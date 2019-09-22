Firefighters called to house fire in Brookside, Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Bridgwood, Brookside, on Sunday evening.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Training and Tweedale at around 6.46pm

The fire involved a downstairs room in a terraced house.

Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

A positive pressure ventilation system was used to disperse smoke from the property.

