Three jailed after man attacked with baseball bat in Wellington

Three men have been jailed after a man was attacked with a baseball bat in Wellington.

On December 8 Habib Mohammed and Idris Mohamed confronted a 46-year-old man in Regent Street before punching and kicking him to the ground.

The pair were then joined by Ammir Fiaz, who arrived at the scene in a vehicle and attacked the victim with a baseball bat.

The victim suffered considerable cuts and bruising as a result of the assault.

Sentencing

All three men, from Arleston in Telford, were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 19 September.

Habib Mohammed, 23, was sentenced to two years in prison for ABH and witness intimidation.

Ammir Fiaz, 23, was sentenced to 15 months for ABH and possession of an offensive weapon.

Idris Mohmammed, 20, was sentenced to three years and three months for ABH and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

