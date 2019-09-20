One cut free following collision on A5 between Wellington and Shrewsbury

One person was cut free from a car following a collision on the A5 between Junction 7 of the M54 at Wellington and Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The collision, which Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports involved five vehicles, happened on the A5 Westbound between Junction 7 of the M54 and the Preston Island at around 3.30pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury to the scene.

Crews used Holmatro cutting gear used to extricate a female casualty from one of the vehicles.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances to the collision along with the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

The A5 was closed in both directions with motorists reportedly being stuck in long delays in both directions. Traffic was diverted along the old A5 which caused delays into the evening.

