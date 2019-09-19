Telford & Wrekin Council secures £3.7m grant to help build new homes on brownfield sites

Telford & Wrekin Council has secured a £3.7m grant from the West Midlands Combined Authority to kick start the building of new homes on stalled brownfield sites across the borough.



Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing, at a stalled site with Gavin Ashford, the council’s Strategic Planning Team Leader. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The money will allow building on previously used derelict land to start. Work on these sites has stalled because of the high costs for developers to bring brownfield sites back into use.

This funding will support remediation making sites viable and making them more attractive to potential investors.

The vast majority of sites that can benefit have already been granted planning permission for new homes.

A small number of other brownfield sites that could potentially access this money have also been identified for housing in the Local Plan.

The £3.7m grant will be anticipated to deliver around 540 new homes and will see 14 hectares of brownfield land developed, creating about 240 construction jobs.

The investment will stop undeveloped sites blighting areas of the borough and will provide much needed new homes with the borough’s population set to grow in the next 15 years.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “I very much welcome this money which will enable residential development on brownfield land to support the growth in inward investment across the borough.

“As more jobs are created by industrial developments as a result of the Land Deal, we will need a bigger workforce and consequently more houses and this money will be a big help.”

