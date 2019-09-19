Shropshire schoolgirl campaigns for Wellington market

A Shropshire schoolgirl has won the hearts of people working at one of the county’s historic markets by campaigning to keep it open.

Anna Wysome often visits the market with her grandma Penny who has been shopping there for 44 years

Wellington Market, which dates back to 1244, was put up for sale earlier this year, threatening its future.

Anna Wysome, aged 11, who lives near Much Wenlock, wrote to the manager and designed a poster promoting all the advantages of keeping it open. She often visits the market with her grandma Penny who has been shopping there for 44 years.

“I think the market is a really friendly, communal place and I wanted to tell people how much it meant to the town,” said Anna, who attends Newport Girls High School.

“I am worried about companies like Amazon and other online shops who mean that people don’t have to walk into the town centre so I wanted to do something to help save our beautiful, historic market.”

Manager Herlander Alcobia said that he and his traders were very impressed with Anna’s efforts.

“It was a wonderful letter and we were all very touched that such a young person could be so passionate about Wellington.

“Fortunately the market has now been sold to a company which is promising to invest in the facility and we are looking forward to a bright future.”

Judges from the Great British High Street competition recently visited the market as part of their tour of the town, which is a finalist in the ‘Rising Star’ category.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, the initiative to promote the town, said that there was a renewed sense of optimism about the market.

“Everyone is very excited to see how Wellington is regenerating itself and the market will play a vital role in this.

“I have a meeting with the operations manager soon to discuss ways of bringing more growth and vitality to it. Having visited other markets including Shrewsbury and Altrincham we have a few ideas which we are hoping to share” she said.

Voting is still open for the Great British High Street competition and people can vote every day until October 7 at bit.ly/VoteWellington and the winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony in November.

