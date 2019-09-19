11.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Home News

New affordable homes unveiled in Condover

By Shropshire Live

Work to construct 20 affordable new homes in Condover near Shrewsbury has reached an important milestone.

A ‘Topping out’ ceremony was attended by representatives from Shropshire Council and the local Parish Council
A ‘Topping out’ ceremony was attended by representatives from Shropshire Council and the local Parish Council

Dignitaries from South Shropshire Housing Association (SSHA), Shropshire Council’s Right Home Right Place team, Condover Parish Council and contractor Hawk Developments attended a ‘topping out’ ceremony to mark rapid on-site progress since construction began in March 2019.

Richard Woolley, Chief Executive of Connexus (of which SSHA is a part), was joined by Councillor Robert Macey – Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and strategic planning – in laying a specially designed brick with a commemorative plaque to celebrate this milestone.

Right Home Right Place identified the strong need for affordable housing in Condover, working together with SSHA and the Parish Council to ensure that any new development responded to the needs of the local community.

The development at Station Road comprises 2 and 3 bedroom houses, including 10 for affordable rent and 10 made available as shared ownership properties.

Richard Woolley, Chief Executive of Connexus, said:

“Developing in a picturesque village such as Condover presents many challenges, but, by working in partnership with Shropshire Council and the local Parish Council, we’re confident in delivering affordable housing that serves the community’s housing needs.”

Cllr Robert Macey, added:

“Our team from Right Home Right Place work with local communities to make sure they receive the right kind of affordable housing for them. There was a need for new affordable housing, and I’m delighted to see that this kind of collaboration can really make it happen!”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for Housing, at a stalled site with Gavin Ashford, the council's Strategic Planning Team Leader. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council secures £3.7m grant to help build new homes on brownfield sites

Telford & Wrekin Council has secured a £3.7m grant from the West Midlands Combined Authority to kick start the building of new homes on stalled brownfield sites across the borough.
Read Article

Hospital Trust commended for good practice by national programme

Areas of good practice at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) have been highlighted by a national NHS clinical improvement programme.
Read Article
Anna Wysome often visits the market with her grandma Penny who has been shopping there for 44 years

Shropshire schoolgirl campaigns for Wellington market

A Shropshire schoolgirl has won the hearts of people working at one of the county’s historic markets by campaigning to keep it open.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Zara Gregory, Sally Compson-Lea, Marcin Makarewicz, Tom Hardwidge, Daisy Watkins. Middle J Baker, Albert Makarewicz, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea. Front Evie Dennis and Anna Bradford. Not pictured but also successful - Ellie Yeomans and Lewis Crook

Gold medals, world champs, new belts at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do

Hard-working martial artists at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have been training hard at their base at Oldbury Wells School and are reaping the rewards.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 4 – 3 Southend United

Shrewsbury Town doubled their goal count for the season last night as they edged a 4-3 thriller against beleaguered Southend United.
Read Article
Jack Draper in action. Picture courtesy of Getty Images for the LTA

Rising British stars set to compete in top Shrewsbury tennis tournament next week

An exciting line up of rising British tennis stars is set to compete in next week’s Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover (left) with Shrewsbury Town in the Community’s head of community Jamie Edwards, partnerships and events manager Ceri Nicholls and staff

Salop Leisure renews support for Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Salop Leisure, which was the first business to sign up as a ‘friend’ to support Shrewsbury Town in the Community three years ago, has just renewed its partnership pledge.
Read Article
Rowena Grundy

New Marketing Executive at Hunter Bevan

Oswestry-based marketing and design company Hunter Bevan Ltd has appointed Rowena Grundy as Marketing Executive.
Read Article
Alan Roberts with Anna Sadler, from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, at the Wem event

Let’s Do Business roadshow heads to Ludlow after Wem success

Experts are taking a business roadshow to Ludlow after a hugely successful event in Wem.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

John Lennon with his fellow Beatles as global fame beckoned. Photo: Terrence Spencer

Lennon film director in Shropshire for Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend

A top film director will be in Shropshire this weekend to talk about one of the world’s most influential songwriters.
Read Article
The cast of Aladdin at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Theatre Severn pantomime Aladdin to take audiences on a magic carpet ride of fun

The cast of Aladdin at Theatre Severn has been unveiled as the venue prepares to repeat the success of last year's pantomime Mother Goose.
Read Article
Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest

Reusable beer cups to be launched at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Over 150 different real ales are to be served up in reusable beer cups at Shropshire Oktoberfest which takes place on October 4 and 5.
Read Article
James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
11.3 ° C
14.4 °
8.9 °
93 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP