New affordable homes unveiled in Condover

Work to construct 20 affordable new homes in Condover near Shrewsbury has reached an important milestone.

A ‘Topping out’ ceremony was attended by representatives from Shropshire Council and the local Parish Council

Dignitaries from South Shropshire Housing Association (SSHA), Shropshire Council’s Right Home Right Place team, Condover Parish Council and contractor Hawk Developments attended a ‘topping out’ ceremony to mark rapid on-site progress since construction began in March 2019.

Richard Woolley, Chief Executive of Connexus (of which SSHA is a part), was joined by Councillor Robert Macey – Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and strategic planning – in laying a specially designed brick with a commemorative plaque to celebrate this milestone.

Right Home Right Place identified the strong need for affordable housing in Condover, working together with SSHA and the Parish Council to ensure that any new development responded to the needs of the local community.

The development at Station Road comprises 2 and 3 bedroom houses, including 10 for affordable rent and 10 made available as shared ownership properties.

Richard Woolley, Chief Executive of Connexus, said:

“Developing in a picturesque village such as Condover presents many challenges, but, by working in partnership with Shropshire Council and the local Parish Council, we’re confident in delivering affordable housing that serves the community’s housing needs.”

Cllr Robert Macey, added:

“Our team from Right Home Right Place work with local communities to make sure they receive the right kind of affordable housing for them. There was a need for new affordable housing, and I’m delighted to see that this kind of collaboration can really make it happen!”

