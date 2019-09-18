15.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Home News

Telford man first in England to be banned from being a Landlord

By Shropshire Live

A Telford man has become the first in England to be banned from being a landlord.

In a case brought by Telford & Wrekin Council, David Beattie has also been ordered to pay back housing benefit paid to him by Telford & Wrekin Council for two of his former tenants.

The Council applied for a banning order and rent repayment order against David Beattie of Priorslee who a tribunal was told has previous convictions.

At the tribunal hearing in August, The Property Chamber in Birmingham heard that Mr Beattie, was not a fit and proper person to hold a licence for a HMO.

Such a licence is legally required for a rental property in which five or more people live as two or more households.

The tribunal also found that Mr Beattie had issued a licence instead of an assured short hold tenancy in a deliberate attempt to mislead tenants as to their legal rights and security of tenure. The licences stated to tenants that they could be evicted in 48 hours or fewer.

The tribunal heard that Mr Beattie, knowing he would be refused a HMO licence if he were to apply for it, continued to run a seven bedroom house in Dudmaston, Hollinswood, and advertise rooms to let in it. Inspections carried out by Telford & Wrekin Council officers in 2018 found evidence of five people living there. The Council, in its application to the tribunal, said Mr Beattie was not prepared to sell nor employ an agent to manage any of his properties.

The order means for the next five years Mr Beattie cannot let out a house, be involved in letting or property management. His tenants at his seven properties will, however, be able to stay until the end of their tenancies but they cannot be replaced after they leave.

Mr Beattie has also been ordered to pay back to Telford & Wrekin Council £1,924.65 in Housing Benefit for two of his former tenants from 2018 while the property in Dudmaston was let to five tenants without a HMO licence.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “This is a landmark case; the first banning order to be applied since it became part of law more than a year ago.

“It shows how seriously we take the issue of rogue landlords. It is thanks to the hard work and dedication of our officers that once his existing leases expire this, now former landlord, can no longer continue to operate until 2024.”

Housing Minister Rt Hon Esther McVey MP said: “Everyone deserves a decent and safe place to live, and I am determined to crack down on rogue landlords who consistently choose to neglect their responsibilities.

“I welcome the fact that councils like Telford & Wrekin are making use of the powers available to tackle these criminals, forcing them to either raise their standards or leave the sector entirely.”

Telford & Wrekin Council says it understands that Mr Beattie has applied for leave to appeal the tribunal’s decision.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Telford man first in England to be banned from being a Landlord

A Telford man has become the first in England to be banned from being a landlord after Telford & Wrekin Council applied for a banning order.
Read Article
Charlotte Toogood, who won an ipad for her nomination which was presented to her at the bridge by Councillor David Wright. Charlotte was accompanied by Newport Girls High head teacher Mike Scott. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Winning Telford footbridge name revealed

The winning name of the new Telford footbridge has been revealed after a shortlist of names was drawn up of pupils’ suggestions from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Big Bridge Challenge held in 2018.
Read Article

Witness appeal launched after 12-year-old boy is robbed in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was robbed by three people, one of whom was in possession of a knife, in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 4 – 3 Southend United

Shrewsbury Town doubled their goal count for the season last night as they edged a 4-3 thriller against beleaguered Southend United.
Read Article
Jack Draper in action. Picture courtesy of Getty Images for the LTA

Rising British stars set to compete in top Shrewsbury tennis tournament next week

An exciting line up of rising British tennis stars is set to compete in next week’s Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Stewart Drummond

In an exclusive interview former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Stewart Drummond discusses his time at the club, the 2007 play-off final, and his longevity.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Network Telecom shortlisted for second year in a row

Network Telecom the Telford-based business telecoms provider has been shortlisted for the Comms National Awards for the second year in a row.
Read Article

Expo to highlight digital opportunities for construction sector

Shropshire’s construction industry is set to meet next month to discuss how digital technology is transforming the sector and how businesses can adapt to the change.
Read Article
Andy Hodnett from Yarrington and Sarah Prescott from City of Wolverhampton Council at the City Jobs Fair

Yarrington provides technology support for City Jobs Fair

Shrewsbury-based, integrated creative and digital agency, Yarrington has provided support at this year's City Jobs Fair in Wolverhampton.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

John Lennon with his fellow Beatles as global fame beckoned. Photo: Terrence Spencer

Lennon film director in Shropshire for Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend

A top film director will be in Shropshire this weekend to talk about one of the world’s most influential songwriters.
Read Article
The cast of Aladdin at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Theatre Severn pantomime Aladdin to take audiences on a magic carpet ride of fun

The cast of Aladdin at Theatre Severn has been unveiled as the venue prepares to repeat the success of last year's pantomime Mother Goose.
Read Article
Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest

Reusable beer cups to be launched at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Over 150 different real ales are to be served up in reusable beer cups at Shropshire Oktoberfest which takes place on October 4 and 5.
Read Article
James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.8 ° C
17.8 °
14 °
71 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP