Woman in her 90s has cash stolen during distraction burglary in Oswestry

Police are investigating after a woman in her 90s had cash stolen during a distraction burglary in Oswestry.

The crime happened at around 1.30pm in Hawthorne Grove on Friday 6 September.

A man is reported to have knocked on the door of a property and told the victim he needed to urgently check her water pipes as there had been a water supply problem nearby.

The man then told her to go outside and shake the pipes while he stayed inside the house.

Shortly after, the man left the victim discovered there had been a search of the upstairs bedrooms and a quantity of cash had been stolen.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, around 5ft 5in tall, and clean shaven. He was wearing a navy baseball cap, a pale blue shirt, navy blue trousers and black gloves.

It’s believed the man walked away with another man of a similar description. A red van was seen in the area but it is not known whether this vehicle was linked.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area, who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone matching the above description.

Anyone with any information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 335S of 6 September.

