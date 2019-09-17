Witness appeal launched after 12-year-old boy is robbed in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was robbed by three people, one of whom was in possession of a knife, in Telford.

The robbery happened at around 4.30pm on Monday on the path off Grainger Drive between Acacia Drive and Westmoreland Mews in Leegomery.

The offenders made off with a mobile phone and a small amount of money.

The first suspect was a male wearing a black balaclava, black jumper, white t-shirt and black trousers.

The second was a teenage girl described as white, around 16 years old with long black hair and wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers.

The third suspect is described as white, around 16 years old, wearing a black and white jumper and black tracksuit bottoms.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or any motorists who were in the area and have dash cam footage, are asked to get in contact.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 0511S 160919 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...