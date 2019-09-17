Shrewsbury’s Darwin Centre to welcome ‘pop up shops’ in time for Christmas

Three ‘pop up shops’ are to open in Shrewsbury’ Darwin Shopping Centre in the run-up to Christmas.

Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury.

Chikpe, which makes and sells handmade soaps, plus toiletries and gifts, is to open on 18 September opposite Costa, the seventh successive Christmas that they’ve opened a store in the Darwin Centre.

Calendar Club is also returning to the Centre at the end of October, opening in a unit next to the Disney Store.

And, on 1 October, new store Teresa’s Boutique, a high end ladies’ fashion unit, is set to open opposite JD Sports.

Meanwhile, alternative clothing store Soho is this week relocating from the Darwin Centre to a new unit in the Pride Hill Shopping Centre.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Teresa’s Boutique to the Darwin Centre, and delighted to welcome back Chikpe and Calendar Club for what we hope will be another successful Christmas.”

The news follows the recent announcement that national retailers H&M, Perfume Shop, Top Shop/Top Man and QVC have all signed new long-term leases to remain in the Darwin Centre.





