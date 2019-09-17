14.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Police investigate car fire in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack on a car parked at a Telford pub last night.

It’s believed the car, which was parked in the car park of The Woolpack in Shawbich, was set on fire between 11.30pm and 11.45pm.

One fire crew from Wellington attended the fire and used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Enquiries are being carried out into the arson and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who has information that may help is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 5s 170918 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
