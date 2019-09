Firefighters were called to a car fire near the Woodcote Roundabout on the A5 in Shrewsbury this morning.

One fire appliance from Shrewsbury attended the fire at around 9.35am.

The car is reported to have been well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

The A5 was closed for a time with West Mercia Police also at the scene.

Motorists faced long delays following the fire.

Supporting Shropshire Live...