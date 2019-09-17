Deer rescued after getting caught in fencing near Shrewsbury

A deer who was caught up in a fence has been rescued by the RSPCA after his antlers became entwined in the wire.

The antlers of the deer became entwined in the wire fencing. Photo: RSPCA

The male fallow deer had become stuck in some wire fencing in a field at Longnor, near Shrewsbury on Friday.

The fencing had begun to tighten around his neck as he tried to free himself and he’d also become wrapped in some nearby barbed wire.

Fortunately, a member of the public spotted the frightened deer and alerted the RSPCA.

Chief Inspector Kelly Lake was sent to the scene and spent over two hours helping to free the animal.

She said: “The deer’s antlers were stuck in the wire and as he tried to free himself it made the situation worse and he became more entangled. There was also some barbed wire nearby which had also wrapped around him.

“Obviously he was very frightened and because of that it took a while to cut him free – but as soon as we did he ran off uninjured.

“Sadly, we do get contacted regularly about animals trapped in fencing and netting – often animals like hedgehogs and badgers. As these animals are generally nocturnal, they have normally been trapped and struggled all night and so by the time they are found in the morning, they can have very serious injuries.

“Sometimes they can be struggling for so long to free themselves that they suffer horrific injuries – sometimes fatal.”

If you spot a trapped animal do not try and free it yourself, you can call the RSPCA national cruelty and advice line on 0300 1234 999.

