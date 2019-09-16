Two people dead and one critical in Church Stretton collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars collided on Saturday killing two people and leaving one person in a critical condition.



The collision on the A49 happened at 2.45pm on Saturday 14 September in Church Stretton and involved two vehicles.



Police are yet to establish the reason why the cars collided on the southbound carriageway of the A49 near to Marshbrook.



West Mercia Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to hospital in a serious condition, one has since died. The third person remains in a critical condition.



Officers are now carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses, or any motorists who travelled along the road around the time of the collision with dash cam footage.



Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 403s 14091

Related Story: Casualty cut free following collision on A49 near Church Stretton

Supporting Shropshire Live...