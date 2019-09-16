15.4 C
Plans for health and medical development in Whitchurch resubmitted

By Shropshire Live

Plans for a health and medical development for Whitchurch have been resubmitted for consideration by planners.

New funding is being accessed by project partners which is enabling the retention of Pauls Moss House.

The proposals for Pauls Moss include a new medical centre, 71 apartments providing accommodation for the over 55s, a community space and café, as well as the integration of Pauls Moss House into the scheme.

The development will bring together the towns existing GP practices together under one roof, whilst also addressing the needs of a growing, ageing population, and the effect will be a total revitalisation of medical provision in the town.

The Wrekin Housing Group will lead on the project, in partnership with Shropshire Council, and NHS Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at The Wrekin Housing Group said “We are pleased to have submitted plans for this development that will provide modern medical facilities and high quality accommodation for the over 55s.

“In recent weeks we have been working hard with our partners at Shropshire Council and Shropshire CCG to alter the designs in a way that still meets the required standards for 21st century medical and extra care settings.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Cabinet Member with responsibilities for Adult Social Care and Health added “Our main focus is to work with our partners to ensure the best possible provision of healthcare for the Whitchurch community. The development of the medical centre, will help meet the needs of the local community and reflect the future design and delivery of health and social care services.”

Dr. Julian Povey, Chair of NHS Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group and GP, said: “The CCG is pleased that a fresh application for Pauls Moss has been put forward.

“It is a really exciting project that will provide purpose-built health and social care facilities on one single, dedicated site, supporting patients and local people.”

The planning consultation is now open for comments from members of the public. A final planning decision is expected later in the autumn. Final delivery of the project is still subject to timely planning approval and the appropriate finances being available.

A view of how the Pauls Moss development would look
A view of how the Pauls Moss development would look
