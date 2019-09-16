Driver airlifted with serious injuries following collision on A41 at Tong

The driver of a car was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A41 at Tong this afternoon.

The collision which involved an estate car and lorry happened at around 2.06pm.

The driver received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Stoke Hospital.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender to the collision from Albrighton, Telford and Wellington. Crews worked at the scene to release the casualty from the car.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, a special Trauma Care Team and the Midlands Air Ambulance Service also attended.

The road was closed following the collision whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

Supporting Shropshire Live...