Apley resurfacing works could impact road users say Council

Planned resurfacing works near the Princess Royal Hospital could have an impact on the road network, Telford & Wrekin Council has warned.



Highways engineer Nathan Lyttle points to carriageway defects at Apley roundabout. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The work at Apley Roundabout will take place at night, and begins this Thursday 19 September at 8.30pm, after visiting time finishes at the hospital.

The work will be completed in two phases with the stretch of Whitchurch Drive from Apley to Furrows closed at night on Thursday 19th, Friday 20th and Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th.

The stretch between Apley Roundabout and Shawbirch Roundabout will be closed at night between Wednesday 25th and Friday 27th and also on the night of Saturday 30th September.

On the 1st October, a closure will be in place but will switch between Phase One and Phase Two halfway through the night.

Signage and diversions will be put in place at either end of the works and electronic VMS signs warning of the work have already been put in place. The latest the roads will re-open in the morning is 6am.

Telford & Wrekin Council has already been in discussions with both the Princess Royal Hospital and the ambulance service to advise them of the planned works.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “We realise this is a very busy part of our road network and we would like to apologise in advance for these essential works which will inevitably cause some disruption.

“We will do everything we can to keep people informed and to ensure that the impact is as minimal as possible but we know that it will have an impact.”

