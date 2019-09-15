Firefighters rescue person following fire in Sutton Hill

One person was rescued following a fire involving a property in Sutton Hill, Telford, late last night.

Firefighters were called to Summerhill at around 11.30pm.

The fire involved the front of the property, with firefighters rescuing a person who was inside.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale with an operations officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

West Mercia Police also attended.

