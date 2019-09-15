Firefighters called to fire involving 100 tonnes of hay at Leaton

Firefighters from stations across Shropshire were this afternoon called to a fire involving around 100 tonnes of hay and a farm building at Leaton near Bomere Heath.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at 2.48pm.

Eight fire appliances including the incident support unit, light pumping unit and welfare unit were mobilised to the scene.

Crews from Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Minsterley, Newport, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wem and Whitchurch attended.

Operations, Hazmat and Safety officers are also at the scene.

Firefighters were using hosereel jets and a main jet to extinguish the fire.

