Fundraisers in 24 hour Wrekin walk as part of Cure4Christel campaign

By Shropshire Live

Fundraisers are today beginning a 24 hour walk up the Wrekin in support of the Cure4Christel campaign.

The walk is to raise crucial funds for Christel Callow, 26, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called anaplastic astrocytoma. The most effective form of treatment is called proton beam therapy. At the age of 26, Christel is two years past the age limit set by the NHS to receive this treatment.

Christel has just one month to raise £62,000 for treatment. £29,000 has been donated so far.

The fundraising event has been organised by Anytime Fitness Telford and Poppy Garbett a friend of Christel’s and gym member.

Staff and members of the gym will walk up the Wrekin for 24 hours from 9am this morning to raise money and awareness for Christel’s cause.

There are currently 63 people set to complete one hour slots over the 24 hour period, but as many people as possible are wanted; the bigger the groups, the better. Donations will be taken throughout the day.

Chris Clarke, general manager of Anytime Fitness Telford, said:

“We pride ourselves on being a gym for the community so when we heard of Christel’s need to raise funds for her treatment, we knew we needed to do something so myself and our fitness manager, Chloe Palmer, came up with this idea.

“We’re lucky to have amazing members, including Poppy who is a close friend of Christel’s, who share our community value and are happy to give their time to support important local causes.

“All of us at Anytime Fitness Telford hope that Christel and her family are able to raise the £62,000 needed for her treatment.”

Poppy Garbett, a friend of Christel’s and member at Anytime Fitness Telford, said:

Christel is like family to my fiancé and I. When I was told she needed funds for Proton Beam Therapy I knew I needed to get as many people involved as possible. 

“I regularly attend Anytime Fitness and there is a great community there and I knew I could count on them to help raise money. Understanding that not everyone has the ability to donate funds, the 24 hour Wrekin walk allows people to donate their time and support with the opportunity to gain sponsorship donations.

“I know that if I required treatment like Christel does, she would do everything she could to help. She deserves this treatment and we won’t stop until she has reached her target.” 

You do not need to be a member of Anytime Fitness Telford to take part in this Wrekin Walk. If you would like to give an hour or more of your time, you can do so by requesting the join the 24 Hour Wrekin Walk for Cure4Christel Facebook group.

You can find out more about Cure4Christel or donate by visiting the Facebook page.

