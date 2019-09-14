Casualty cut free following collision on A49 near Church Stretton

A casualty has been cut free from a vehicle and three others are reported to have been injured following a collision on the A49 near Church Stretton.

The collision involving two cars happened at around 2.40pm on Saturday afternoon between Church Stretton and Little Stretton.

Emergency Service including the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent an operations officer and four appliances including the rescue tender from Wellington, Church Stretton and Craven Arms.

The A49 is expected to remain closed in both directions between Church Stretton and Marshbrook until around 7pm.

