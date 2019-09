Firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Church Stretton this morning.

The fire involving a dehumidifier happened at a property on Sandford Avenue at just after 11am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Church Stretton and Craven Arms along with an operations officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet, covering jet and one fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

