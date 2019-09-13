Charity opens new space for people with physical disabilities

A Shropshire charity team committed to helping people with life-changing physical disabilities was joined by clients and guests to celebrate the opening of a renovated bedroom at one of its properties.

Pictured at the celebration are Ian Smith, Adrian Davies, Kevin Spencer, Mike Pugh, Peter Talbot

The Ethos Group runs three adapted bungalows in Oswestry which can cater for up to 10 clients, offering support and easing the transition to independent living.

The renovated bedroom, made possible by a £7,395 donation from the Mark Benevolent Fund, was opened at a special ceremony on Wednesday.

Fae Dromgool, Ethos Group chief executive, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Mark Master Masons for the sponsorship they provided which has enabled us to carry out the refurbishment of this bedroom, it really is much appreciated.

“The Ethos Group is a registered charity which is dependent on the kindness and generosity of people for our continued success. We are providing an essential service which is vitally important to our clients and their families at what can be the most difficult time of their lives.

“This work is part of a wider project to refurbish the bedrooms in two properties, costing more than £60,000 in total.

“The bedroom opened yesterday is the last of four bedrooms to be refurbished at this property. We have started to renovate another bedroom at the second bungalow, and are currently making funding applications for the remaining three bedrooms at that address.

“We are also intending, when funds are available, to refurbish the communal lounges and kitchens at two of our bungalows and we would love to hear from anyone who feels they could sponsor us with this.

“It’s a major undertaking but part of our ongoing programme to provide the facilities to help our clients along their journey towards leading an independent life – something most of us take for granted.”

Darren Coleman-Heald of the Mark Benevolent Fund, added: “The Mark Benevolent Fund is the official charity of the Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons, the third largest branch of Freemasonry. We are delighted to have joined forces with the Ethos Group in Oswestry in this all-important project that will help many spinal injury patients during their rehabilitation in the town.

“Our 36,000 members will be pleased to know that their donations are being used wisely and helping those people in the wider community.”

Each client at the Ethos bungalows has their own bedroom, private access and shared communal facilities. The charity is also committed to helping clients find a permanent future home to suit their needs.

Supporting Shropshire Live...