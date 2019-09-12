15.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Home News

Warning issued to van owners following spate of tool thefts

By Chris Pritchard

Van drivers are being urged to remove tools from their work vehicles following a spate of thefts.

In recent days it has been reported on social media that thieves have stolen tools from vans in areas including Shrewsbury, Bayston Hill, Minsterly, Pontesbury, Harmer Hill, Shawbury and Nesscliffe.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “If you see a vehicle in suspicious circumstances, please call 101. We rely on members of the public to report their suspicions to assist us in deterring or apprehending these criminals.”

If you have any other information that you believe may assist Police call 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111.

You can reduce the risks of tool thefts by following some simple advice:

– Consider fitting a tool safe and secure it with good quality locks.

– Keep all possessions out of sight – don’t leave jackets, Sat Navs etc on show.

– Try to park your van close to a building or hedge to restrict access.

– Whenever possible park in a lit area that is covered by CCTV.

– If your van is older, consider fitting new locks that are more difficult to compromise it’s not as expensive as you might think.

– Fit an alarm. There are various alarms are on the market but we recommend products that are Thatcham/Secured by Design accredited.  However, a small stand alone PIR shed type alarm with a texting facility can be very loud when triggered, and will act as a deterrent and let you know that your vehicle has been entered.

– Mark the items of property/tools that are stored in the van.  Ideally mark them overtly with paint pens and then seal down the marking with a clear lacquer spray.

– Mark property with the name of your company, the postcode, house or building number or name.  Items that are overtly marked are less desirable and more difficult to sell on.

– Take photographs of items of value, make a note of serial numbers and consider registering with the free site www.immobilise.com

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Extra trains for Shropshire commuters as part of £3.5bn Midlands rail plan

The number of train services from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford to Birmingham could increase, and an hourly service to London introduced as part of a £3.5 billion plan to revolutionise the Midlands rail network.
Read Article

Warning issued to van owners following spate of tool thefts

Van drivers are being urged to remove tools from their work vehicles following a spate of thefts.
Read Article

Two injured following collision involving bus on A49 at Dorrington

Two schoolgirls were injured following a collision involving a bus on the A49 in Dorrington on Wednesday afternoon.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Broseley’s Pat Clarke was named as Shropshire’s volunteer of the year in 2018 before also being selected as a regional winner. Pat, second left, received her county prize at Tennis Shropshire’s presentation dinner, from, left, Jilly Broadbent, the Tennis Shropshire president, Shrewsbury Town FC chief executive Brian Caldwell and Adam Wharf, the director of performance tennis at The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire nominations invited for LTA Awards

Nominations are now being invited to recognise the outstanding contribution of individuals, clubs and venues in Shropshire, as part of the annual Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker urges Sam Ricketts not to panic

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards tells Shropshire Live that Sam Ricketts must not panic in the search for more goals, as he backs new recruits to shine.
Read Article
The Shrewsbury Club regularly hosts top international tennis tournaments for both men and women

Professional tennis returns to Shrewsbury this month with $25,000 men’s tournament

Professional tennis makes a popular return to Shropshire this month as The Shrewsbury Club hosts the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Keith McKinney, new Partner in the firm’s PEER department, Nick Clarke, Aaron & Partners’ Senior Partner, Senior Associates Ben Mason and Bryony Cook, Associate Solicitor Paul Hennity, and Senior Associate Chris Mitchell

Key promotions announced at Aaron & Partners

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced five key promotions across its two offices as it continues to grow across Shropshire and Cheshire.
Read Article
Niamh Kelly of the HR Dept Shropshire

Free workshop will help companies get to grips with HR essentials

A free HR workshop is being staged in Oswestry to make sure small companies are fully up to speed with changes to employment law.
Read Article
The magnificent seven at PBS Creative - Peter Barfield, Ben James, Harry Bellerson, Jordan Taylor, Jack O'Connor, Ben Simpson, Adam Smith

The Magnificent Seven for Shropshire software company

A Shropshire software and website development company, which is celebrating its seventh year of business, has just taken on its seventh employee, with two new members joining this month.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright

Locomotive repaired and back in action for Steam Gala

A newly-restored steam locomotive which was damaged when a tree fell across the line at the Severn Valley Railway is back in action in time for next week’s Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Llarni with her dad Chic Bates

Llarni scaling new heights for Shrewsbury legend dad

A Shrewsbury woman is scaling in heights as a tribute to her dad who is a football club ‘legend’ in the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at RAF Museum Cosford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.5 ° C
17.2 °
14 °
87 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP