Warning issued to van owners following spate of tool thefts

Van drivers are being urged to remove tools from their work vehicles following a spate of thefts.

In recent days it has been reported on social media that thieves have stolen tools from vans in areas including Shrewsbury, Bayston Hill, Minsterly, Pontesbury, Harmer Hill, Shawbury and Nesscliffe.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “If you see a vehicle in suspicious circumstances, please call 101. We rely on members of the public to report their suspicions to assist us in deterring or apprehending these criminals.”

If you have any other information that you believe may assist Police call 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111.

You can reduce the risks of tool thefts by following some simple advice:



– Consider fitting a tool safe and secure it with good quality locks.

– Keep all possessions out of sight – don’t leave jackets, Sat Navs etc on show.

– Try to park your van close to a building or hedge to restrict access.

– Whenever possible park in a lit area that is covered by CCTV.

– If your van is older, consider fitting new locks that are more difficult to compromise it’s not as expensive as you might think.

– Fit an alarm. There are various alarms are on the market but we recommend products that are Thatcham/Secured by Design accredited. However, a small stand alone PIR shed type alarm with a texting facility can be very loud when triggered, and will act as a deterrent and let you know that your vehicle has been entered.

– Mark the items of property/tools that are stored in the van. Ideally mark them overtly with paint pens and then seal down the marking with a clear lacquer spray.

– Mark property with the name of your company, the postcode, house or building number or name. Items that are overtly marked are less desirable and more difficult to sell on.

– Take photographs of items of value, make a note of serial numbers and consider registering with the free site www.immobilise.com

