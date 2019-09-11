13.7 C
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Firefighters called to barn fire at Kynaston

By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters have dealt with a barn fire at Kynaston, which broke out on Tuesday evening.

The fire involved hay and loose grass inside the agricultural building. Photo: @SFRS_atm
Four fire appliances including the Water Carrier and the Welfare Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Newport, Oswestry and Shrewsbury at just after 7.35pm. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire involved an agricultural building measuring around 75 metres x 60 metres.

The building contained 150 tonnes of hay and 25 tonnes of loose grass.

Fire crews used 2 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets, and 2 main jets to extinguish the fire.

West Mercia Police also attended.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live
