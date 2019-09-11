Firefighters called to barn fire at Kynaston

Firefighters have dealt with a barn fire at Kynaston, which broke out on Tuesday evening.



The fire involved hay and loose grass inside the agricultural building. Photo: @SFRS_atm

Four fire appliances including the Water Carrier and the Welfare Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Newport, Oswestry and Shrewsbury at just after 7.35pm. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire involved an agricultural building measuring around 75 metres x 60 metres.

The building contained 150 tonnes of hay and 25 tonnes of loose grass.

Fire crews used 2 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets, and 2 main jets to extinguish the fire.

West Mercia Police also attended.

Currently supporting crews at a barn fire , difficult incident but well done all crews and fire control #alloneteam pic.twitter.com/xCXK5nZ3jj — Adam Matthews (@SFRS_atm) September 10, 2019

Supporting Shropshire Live...