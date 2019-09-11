Two injured following collision involving bus on A49 at Dorrington

Two pedestrians were injured following a collision involving a bus on the A49 at Dorrington this afternoon.

West Mercia Police says that two casualties were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The collision took place on Main Road at around 4.30pm.

A pelican crossing was also damaged during the collision.

Five fire appliances were mobilised from Church Stretton, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended the scene along with Highways England.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area due to traffic congestion following the collision.

