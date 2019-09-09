Police issue warning as fraudsters target elderly with telephone scam

Police are urging people to be vigilant and to not be fooled by a recent spate of telephone fraud scams.

Officers are investigating following recent calls in which fraudsters targeted the elderly pretended to be phoning from the victim’s bank.

During the call, fraudsters convince the victim that money has gone missing from their accounts and that it is likely to be the people that work at the local branch.

The caller tells the victim that their help is needed to try and catch the bank staff responsible. They then instructs the person to go to their bank and make up a story as to why they are transferring the money to another account and not to tell anyone as no one else can be trusted. The money is then transferred to an account number that is given to them and is then lost.

PC Alex Keay, Bridgnorth Response said: “The fraudsters are clever and convincing and appear to be targeting the landline telephone numbers of elderly people. In some cases the money that they have conned out of victims are very high amounts.

“Our advice to anybody called by someone claiming to be from their bank never pass any bank details over the phone. Banks will contact via letter.

“If the bank asks you what the money is for be honest with them. Bank staff have vigorous security checks in order to handle accounts.

“Always speak with family members if you have had calls of a similar nature.

“If you are constantly contacted by different companies then consider changing your number.

“If it doesn’t feel right then it is more than likely not right and always seek advice whether that is from the bank, police or speak with ACTION FRAUD on 0300 123 2040.

“Please pass this information on to elderly relatives and friends and make them aware.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...