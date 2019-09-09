14 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 9, 2019
Home News

Police issue warning as fraudsters target elderly with telephone scam

By Chris Pritchard

Police are urging people to be vigilant and to not be fooled by a recent spate of telephone fraud scams.

Officers are investigating following recent calls in which fraudsters targeted the elderly pretended to be phoning from the victim’s bank.

During the call, fraudsters convince the victim that money has gone missing from their accounts and that it is likely to be the people that work at the local branch.

The caller tells the victim that their help is needed to try and catch the bank staff responsible. They then instructs the person to go to their bank and make up a story as to why they are transferring the money to another account and not to tell anyone as no one else can be trusted. The money is then transferred to an account number that is given to them and is then lost.

PC Alex Keay, Bridgnorth Response said: “The fraudsters are clever and convincing and appear to be targeting the landline telephone numbers of elderly people. In some cases the money that they have conned out of victims are very high amounts.

“Our advice to anybody called by someone claiming to be from their bank never pass any bank details over the phone. Banks will contact via letter.

“If the bank asks you what the money is for be honest with them. Bank staff have vigorous security checks in order to handle accounts.

“Always speak with family members if you have had calls of a similar nature.

“If you are constantly contacted by different companies then consider changing your number.

“If it doesn’t feel right then it is more than likely not right and always seek advice whether that is from the bank, police or speak with ACTION FRAUD on 0300 123 2040.

“Please pass this information on to elderly relatives and friends and make them aware.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Police issue warning as fraudsters target elderly with telephone scam

Police are urging people to be vigilant and to not be fooled by a recent spate of telephone fraud scams.
Read Article
The newly upgraded state-of-the-art level crossing in Whittington. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail completes Whittington level crossing upgrade

The A495 at Whittington level crossing has reopened following after a nine day closure to allow Network Rail engineers to fully replace the worn crossing surface.
Read Article

Telford’s new footbridge shortlisted for prestigious global award

Telford’s new footbridge has been shortlisted for a prestigious global award organised by the Institution of Civil Engineers.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The Shrewsbury Club regularly hosts top international tennis tournaments for both men and women

Professional tennis returns to Shrewsbury this month with $25,000 men’s tournament

Professional tennis makes a popular return to Shropshire this month as The Shrewsbury Club hosts the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Some of the winners and runners-up at Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships on court at The Shrewsbury Club

Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships hailed a great success

Delighted Tennis Shropshire chairman Simon Jones has hailed the County Championships a great success.
Read Article
Shropshire’s over-65s ladies can look forward to life in division one next year

Promotion joy for Shropshire’s over-65 ladies in LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships

Shropshire’s over-65s ladies team have impressively clinched promotion to division one of the LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Rob Hughes from Reech Media, Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals and Peter Sims from 7video

Shropshire BizFest to transform networking

Shropshire BizFest returns this Thursday 12 September, with the event promising something very different to standard networking.
Read Article
Andrew Goddard, Morris Lubricants’ chairman (front left), presents the cheque to Jenny Everington, Shropshire MNDA branch secretary, watched by Edward Goddard, Morris Leisure’s managing director (far left), Sarah Lyons, Morris Leisure’s marketing and business executive, Elaine Green, a Morris Lubricants’ fundraiser, Shropshire MNDA branch chairman and treasurer Liz Panitz and Malcolm Love and Oxon Hall Touring Park management team Clive and Virginia Jones, Nick and Sandra Bellinger and Gareth and Judith Jones

Companies raise £6,355 to support Shropshire MNDA branch

Two Shropshire companies have given the county’s branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association a £6,355 boost thanks to their fundraising efforts.
Read Article
Julie alongside Tax Consultant, Charlie Thompson and Associate Tax Consultant David Whitfield

Whittingham Riddell further expands its specialist Tax Team

Whittingham Riddell have welcomed tax expert Julie Jarvis as a Senior Tax Consultant as the firm further expands its specialist tax team.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Ludlow’s Old Downton Lodge

Exclusive art exhibition comes to Ludlow

Ludlow’s Old Downton Lodge is set to welcome the locally based acclaimed portrait artist, Daniel James Yeomans, for an exclusive art exhibition.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Market Hall traders Brenda Docherty, of The Icing Tip; Tom Hayes, of Tom’s Table; Sarah Thirlwall, of Polly Pea, and Pabel Kumar Saha, of House of Yum

﻿Shrewsbury Market Hall launches picture frame appeal to celebrate traders in artistic installation

Shrewsbury Market Hall has launched a public appeal for donations of unwanted large picture frames to celebrate its traders in an artistic installation.
Read Article
Members of the Oswestry team include, left to right, Hannah (volunteer), John (adviser), Helen (volunteer), Jackie Jeffrey (Chief Executive Officer), Alison Edwards (Advice Session Supervisor)

Oswestry Citizens Advice appeals for new volunteers

A Shropshire charity is marking World Spinal Cord Injury Day by highlighting the plight of people suffering from serious physical disabilities - and how it can help.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at RAF Museum Cosford.
Read Article

Weekend festival set to uncover The Beatles in Comics

Beatles expert and former Marvel Comics comic book creator Tim Quinn is set to uncover the fab four in comics during the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Charlotte Nutting & Alex Nicoll at The Meadow Inn

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
14 ° C
15.6 °
12.8 °
82 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP