Network Rail completes Whittington level crossing upgrade

The A495 at Whittington level crossing has reopened following after a nine day closure to allow Network Rail engineers to fully replace the worn crossing surface.

The newly upgraded state-of-the-art level crossing in Whittington. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail and its partners successfully completed the state-of-the-art level crossing upgrade yesterday, the upgrade has seen the surface replaced with a harder wearing rubber material that will reduce noise when traffic passes over it.

The new crossing features an innovative design of interlocking panels that quickly spring back into place after a train passes over it. This design will provide safer crossing for cyclists and disabled pedestrians.

Sean Wootton, programme manager for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said:

“We would like to thank the local community and motorists for their patience while we carried out this upgrade to Whittington level crossing.

“This essential work has improved the resilience and reliability of the level crossing and has increased its lifespan for years to come.

“We worked closely with our partners to minimise disruption and have successfully installed this state-of-the-art crossing surface.”

Colin Lea, customer experience director for Transport for Wales, said:

“Keeping level crossings safe and reliable is incredibly important in the running of the railway so it’s great news that we’re seeing this investment in Whittington by Network Rail.

“We worked closely with our partners in Network Rail to keep disruption to passengers to a minimum and would like to thank passengers who travelled on our bus replacement service between Wrexham and Shrewsbury for their patience and understanding.”

During the closure, commuters were asked to follow a diversionary route provided by Network Rail, Highways England, and Shropshire Council.

Pedestrian access over the crossing was maintained throughout the day. The only exception was on Sunday 1 and Sunday 8 September, when engineers needed unrestricted access to the level crossing to install the VeloStrail panels. Trains were also affected on these days and a bus replacement service was in place between Shrewsbury and Wrexham.

