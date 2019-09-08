Horse rescued after becoming stuck in ditch near Whitchurch

A horse was rescued after becoming stuck in a ditch at Fenn’s Bank near Whitchurch on Saturday afternoon.

Bruce the horse was rescued after becoming stuck in a ditch. Photo: @SFRS_Whitchurch

Firefighters including the specialist animal rescue team from Wellington were called to the incident at just after 5.30pm.

Bruce the horse was released from the ditch using animal rescue equipment.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington and Whitchurch. An Operations officer was also at the scene.

A vet was also in attendance.

