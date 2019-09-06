13 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 6, 2019
Two arrested in Ludlow on suspicion of Class A drugs offences

By Shropshire Live

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Class A drugs offences in Ludlow, following a pre-planned police operation in the early hours of this morning.

A 20-year-old male from Tipton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs when officers from the local Safer neighbourhood Team at Ludlow, supported by the Local Priority Team from Shropshire executed a drugs warrant at Milton Road, Ludlow. The male remains in Police custody at this time.

The warrant was executed in connection with an alleged county line running through Shropshire and Herefordshire.

County lines, or ‘going country’ means groups or gangs using young people or vulnerable adults to carry and sell drugs from borough to borough, and across county boundaries.

A 29-year-old male from Ludlow was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and for having a dangerous dog when a warrant was executed at a second property in Ludlow which was not connected. The male remains in police custody at this time.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Cyclist airlifted to hospital following collision in Nesscliffe

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a lorry in Nesscliffe this morning.
Councillor Ann Hartley, Chairman of Shropshire Council, cuts the ribbon at the top of Pride Hill, watched by Martin Wood, town crier, and representatives from Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID and McPhillips. Photo: Shropshire Council

Ceremony marks completion of Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill enhancement work

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Shrewsbury today to officially mark the end of the town centre Pride Hill enhancement work.
Some of the winners and runners-up at Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships on court at The Shrewsbury Club

Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships hailed a great success

Delighted Tennis Shropshire chairman Simon Jones has hailed the County Championships a great success.
Shropshire’s over-65s ladies can look forward to life in division one next year

Promotion joy for Shropshire’s over-65 ladies in LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships

Shropshire’s over-65s ladies team have impressively clinched promotion to division one of the LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.
Members of the Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Handicap league team

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Handicap League Team makes Final

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club has reached the final of this year’s Handicap League after a very close semi-final that saw last Year’s winner Worfield Golf Club beaten by just one match.
Katy Jones from PC Net Solutions, Shirley Davies from Yarrington and Jenny Osborne from Henshalls have a look at the new website

New website for Shrewsbury Business Chamber

Shrewsbury Business Chamber has launched a new website with a clean feel and up-to date information.
Lyn Coughlan, Risk & Compliance Manager at FBC Manby Bowdler

Shropshire law firm achieves cyber security certification

A Shropshire law firm has been awarded a national standard that demonstrates its commitment to a high level of information security.
Craig Marston of Ke-design presents assistant secretary Nikki Lewis with the shuttles

Shropshire design studio boss sponsors badminton club

A Shropshire businessman is proving to be a real feather in the cap for his local badminton club after agreeing to provide new shuttlecocks by way of sponsorship.
Members of the Oswestry team include, left to right, Hannah (volunteer), John (adviser), Helen (volunteer), Jackie Jeffrey (Chief Executive Officer), Alison Edwards (Advice Session Supervisor)

Oswestry Citizens Advice appeals for new volunteers

A Shropshire charity is marking World Spinal Cord Injury Day by highlighting the plight of people suffering from serious physical disabilities - and how it can help.
Stan Sedman will lead roof-top tours of the town’s Market Hall

Shrewsbury Market Hall Roof-top Tours mark Heritage Open Days

See Shrewsbury from a different angle with Roof Top Tours at the Market Hall, giving visitors a chance to view the town’s historic townscape from on high as part of national Heritage Open Days.
John Bennett brings Mr Pinklenose to life in his new book

Shropshire man turns childhood imaginary character into new book

A Shropshire man with failing eyesight has turned an imaginary character from his childhood into the hero of a children’s book.
Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at RAF Museum Cosford.
Weekend festival set to uncover The Beatles in Comics

Beatles expert and former Marvel Comics comic book creator Tim Quinn is set to uncover the fab four in comics during the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend.
Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Charlotte Nutting & Alex Nicoll at The Meadow Inn

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
