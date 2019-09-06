Two arrested in Ludlow on suspicion of Class A drugs offences

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Class A drugs offences in Ludlow, following a pre-planned police operation in the early hours of this morning.

A 20-year-old male from Tipton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs when officers from the local Safer neighbourhood Team at Ludlow, supported by the Local Priority Team from Shropshire executed a drugs warrant at Milton Road, Ludlow. The male remains in Police custody at this time.

The warrant was executed in connection with an alleged county line running through Shropshire and Herefordshire.

County lines, or ‘going country’ means groups or gangs using young people or vulnerable adults to carry and sell drugs from borough to borough, and across county boundaries.

A 29-year-old male from Ludlow was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and for having a dangerous dog when a warrant was executed at a second property in Ludlow which was not connected. The male remains in police custody at this time.

