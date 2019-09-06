Cyclist airlifted to hospital following collision in Nesscliffe

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a lorry in

Nesscliffe this morning.

The cyclist, a man in his twenties, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

The collision involved the cyclist and a white DAF lorry on a side road leading to Nesscliffe, near to Pool Hill and the flyover bridge of the A5 and happened at around 11.25am.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision. If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 240s of 6 September 2019.

