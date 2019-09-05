Teenage motorcyclist injured in collision near Oswestry

A teenage motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision near Oswestry yesterday.

The collision happened just outside Elsinore on Glyn Road in Selattyn at around 2.30pm.

The motorbike rider, a 17-year-old man from Oswestry, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via air ambulance where he is currently receiving treatment.

The motorbike was in a collision with a silver VW Amarok car.

Investigating officers from West Mercia Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision. If you have any information, please call PC Mark Hobden on 101, quoting incident number 435s of 4 September 2019.

