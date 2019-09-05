11.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Home News

Heather landscape under threat on the Long Mynd due to climate change

By Shropshire Live

The Long Mynd is suffering due to climate change as the impact of last year’s hot weather and increased pest activity has turned acres of heather from glorious purple to a muddy brown.

Heather on the Long Mynd has turned from a glorious purple to a muddy brown. Photo: Chris Pritchard
Heather on the Long Mynd has turned from a glorious purple to a muddy brown. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Through August and into early September, the Long Mynd is typically awash with a haze of purple. But this year the National Trust, which cares for the area, has seen up to 75 per cent of the heather in poor health due to a combination of last year’s drought and damage from the heather beetle.

Peter Carty, Countryside Parkland and Gardens Manager for the conservation charity in Shropshire said: “Last year’s high temperatures, and subsequent lack of rain, damaged a large area of heather and it is clear from the orangey brown colouration this year that the plants are seriously stressed and unlikely to flower.

“The milder winter also led to an increase in the heather beetle numbers, which are a natural element of the heather ecosystem, as it wasn’t cold enough to kill off their larvae.  The beetle affects heather by damaging the outer layers of the leaf, making it more susceptible to drought stress.

“In places where heather was sheltered from the extreme or where damp conditions were present, the heather has survived. However, there will be no mass flowering this year.” 

The lack of blooming heather has serious impacts on other wildlife, such as the red grouse and Emperor moth, which in its caterpillar stage, rely on the plant for food. 

Keith Jones, climate change specialist at the Trust added: “We are seeing first-hand the impacts of climate change.  Last year’s prolonged hot summer vastly restricted the supply of water to the plants.  This together with the lack of rain over the winter and first half of the year has not been enough to replenish the plants.

“With warming temperatures other trees and plants are increasingly more susceptible to pest and diseases.  We have seen changes in the tick population with increases of over 400 per cent in the last 10 years and plane tree wilt, particularly in London, is magnified when there are drought conditions.  We are also more susceptible to an increasing number of moorland fires – like the one at Easter earlier this year on Marsden Moor.

“Pest and diseases are inexorably linked to how we live (global trade and poor biosecurity on the plants we import which allow new pest and diseases to get a foothold) but climate change is a big multiplying factor creating the stress which allows diseases to get a foothold and multiply.” 

It is also thought that an unexpected side effect of the prolonged warmer weather could be the proliferation of the heather shield bug – a natural predator of the heather beetle.

Basil Stow, Area Ranger for the National Trust added: “We are seeing damage across hundreds of acres of heather and on our neighbouring land.  One of the unfortunate consequences of the heather suffering is that tougher plants such as Molinia have chance to take hold.  Heather is a resilient plant and capable of regenerating from the rootstock or from seed – so we will need to watch and wait to see what happens next year but we are hopeful that it will recover with careful management.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Teenage motorcyclist injured in collision near Oswestry

A teenage motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision near Oswestry yesterday.
Read Article
Heather on the Long Mynd has turned from a glorious purple to a muddy brown. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Heather landscape under threat on the Long Mynd due to climate change

The Long Mynd is suffering due to climate change as the impact of last year’s hot weather and increased pest activity has turned acres of heather from glorious purple to a muddy brown.
Read Article
Sergeant Aaron Fortune, of West Mercia Police, and Angie Astley, Telford & Wrekin Council's assistant director of Customer and Neighbourhood Services, inspect the damage to one of the glass panels. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Council condemns “calculated and mindless vandalism” of new Telford footbridge

Telford & Wrekin Council has condemned “the calculated and mindless vandalism” that has caused three glass panels on the town centre’s new footbridge to be shattered in the space of three months.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire’s over-65s ladies can look forward to life in division one next year

Promotion joy for Shropshire’s over-65 ladies in LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships

Shropshire’s over-65s ladies team have impressively clinched promotion to division one of the LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.
Read Article
Members of the Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Handicap league team

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Handicap League Team makes Final

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club has reached the final of this year’s Handicap League after a very close semi-final that saw last Year’s winner Worfield Golf Club beaten by just one match.
Read Article

Match Report: Port Vale 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town begin their 2019/20 EFL Trophy campaign with a defeat as Port Vale come from behind to secure victory.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Alex Whittles, managing director of Purple Frog Systems Ltd

Demand from overseas results in new jobs at big data firm

A thriving innovative Shropshire company has taken on new staff to meet the growing demand for its services from UK and overseas businesses.
Read Article
Louise Dwyer and Craig White of Galliers Homes with Kate Thomas of Macmillan

Galliers Homes sponsor coracle world championships in Shrewsbury

Galliers Homes have got on board as headline sponsors for this year’s coracle world championships in Shrewsbury for the second year.
Read Article
Jack Rowley, of Whitchurch, is to speak at the Builders Merchants Federation’s annual conference and awards event

Whitchurch teenager to take centre stage at key trade event

A Shropshire career trailblazer is gearing up to take centre stage at a major national conference, in front of hundreds of industry representatives.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Members of the Oswestry team include, left to right, Hannah (volunteer), John (adviser), Helen (volunteer), Jackie Jeffrey (Chief Executive Officer), Alison Edwards (Advice Session Supervisor)

Oswestry Citizens Advice appeals for new volunteers

A Shropshire charity is marking World Spinal Cord Injury Day by highlighting the plight of people suffering from serious physical disabilities - and how it can help.
Read Article
Stan Sedman will lead roof-top tours of the town’s Market Hall

Shrewsbury Market Hall Roof-top Tours mark Heritage Open Days

See Shrewsbury from a different angle with Roof Top Tours at the Market Hall, giving visitors a chance to view the town’s historic townscape from on high as part of national Heritage Open Days.
Read Article
John Bennett brings Mr Pinklenose to life in his new book

Shropshire man turns childhood imaginary character into new book

A Shropshire man with failing eyesight has turned an imaginary character from his childhood into the hero of a children’s book.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Weekend festival set to uncover The Beatles in Comics

Beatles expert and former Marvel Comics comic book creator Tim Quinn is set to uncover the fab four in comics during the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Experience an illuminated adventure at Severn Valley Railway this Christmas

The hiss of the steam, the rumble of the locomotive, the lights shining into the winter night…something very special is arriving at the Severn Valley Railway this Christmas.
Read Article
Graham Peet, from the Ironbridge Coracle Trust

Bank holiday fun at Ironbridge Coracle Regatta

As part of the Festival of Imagination paddlers will be clambering into coracles on the River Severn in Ironbridge to compete in the annual regatta this bank holiday Monday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Charlotte Nutting & Alex Nicoll at The Meadow Inn

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article

Ludlow Farmshop celebrates Great Taste Award success

Ludlow Farmshop is celebrating after being awarded a number of Great Taste awards.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
11.9 ° C
14.4 °
8.9 °
71 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP