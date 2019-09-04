Council condemns “calculated and mindless vandalism” of new Telford footbridge

Telford & Wrekin Council has condemned “the calculated and mindless vandalism” that has caused three glass panels on the town centre’s new footbridge to be shattered in the space of three months.

Sergeant Aaron Fortune, of West Mercia Police, and Angie Astley, Telford & Wrekin Council’s assistant director of Customer and Neighbourhood Services, inspect the damage to one of the glass panels. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The council says that evidence shows that the damage has been caused by someone using a high velocity weapon such as a pellet gun or an air rifle, probably fired from the Silkin Way beneath the bridge from short range.

Angie Astley, the council’s assistant director for Customer and Neighbourhood Services said: “This is a calculated act of mindless vandalism. It is nothing to do with the structure of the bridge, which meets all health and safety requirements.

“Each shattered panel has had a bullet hole in it and I am shocked and disappointed that anyone would want to do this to the borough’s newest gateway.

“We have increased the CCTV coverage in the area and are working closely with West Mercia Police to try and identify the person committing this crime to bring it to a stop.

“However I would like to appeal to local residents and regular users of Telford Central train station to help – someone knows who is doing this and any further information would be appreciated and reported via crime stoppers on 0800 555111 or by calling 101.”

The footbridge connects Telford Central railway station with Telford town centre and was lifted into place last year, spanning two dual carriageways and the main Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton railway line.

