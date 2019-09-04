Casualty cut free and airlifted to major trauma centre following collision in Shifnal

A man was cut free from a vehicle and airlifted to a major trauma centre following a collision in Shifnal this morning.

The collision involving a car and a van happened on the A4169 at The Wyke junction at around 10.15am

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, emergency services found a car and a van that had been involved in a serious collision.

“The driver of the car, a man, was trapped and had suffered serious injuries. Ambulance staff worked to administer trauma care to the man whilst the fire service worked to carefully release him from the vehicle.

“The man was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency care.

“The van driver, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff who found he had sustained minor injuries and was discharged on scene.”

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance also attended along with West Mercia Police.

