19 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Home News

Wellington gets ready to host ‘Great British High Street’ award judges

By Shropshire Live

Wellington is hosting a visit from judges for the government’s ‘Great British High Street’ awards this week, having been shortlisted for a prestigious national title for its regeneration efforts.

Love Wellington volunteer Stuart Tyrer and Mayor Anthony Lowe get ready for the judges
Love Wellington volunteer Stuart Tyrer and Mayor Anthony Lowe get ready for the judges

The town is a finalist in the ‘Rising Star’ category of the awards and a team of judges will be touring the town on Thursday September 5 from 12.45pm.

The entry is a collaborative effort between the Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council and the community – all headed up through the Love Wellington campaign, launched to promote the town. 

“This is the chance for Wellington to show just what it is all about,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

“So many people have been working incredibly hard to make things happen throughout the town in readiness for the judges’ visit,” explained Sally, who wrote the entry.

“The Mayor Anthony Lowe has been pounding the streets and between him and the Love Wellington volunteers they have visited almost every business and shop to deliver the good news and make sure everyone has posters and badges.

“The town is looking fabulous, having had a deep clean, and all the shop keepers have helped to make their premises as spic and span as possible. The planting in town is superb this year and on the day we will have biodegradable balloons and bunting up.

“We know that there is still plenty of work to be done in Wellington – but there is so much progress and this is a great recognition of that.”

Telford and Wrekin Council have played a key role in the regeneration making grants available to fill empty premises and attract new sustainable businesses to the town such as Nanny’s Bakery, Nathan Rous PR and The Walnut restaurant. There has also been a programme of façade improvements concentrated on the historic market square and a mural trail; all of which are receiving funding through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Streets Programme. 

“Both Wellington Town Council and the Borough Council have got firmly behind the competition and been incredibly supportive,” said Sally.

“Wellington is one of 10 towns shortlisted throughout England and it’s hoped that the momentum that being a finalist has created can carry on.

“Win or not, it has been incredible to witness the support from so many people in the town – and that’s what the judges will be looking for – community pride in where you live and a genuine desire to see things improve. Wellington has this in abundance.”

The judges visit makes up 80% of the score so they are being given a glimpse of many aspects of the town and the volunteer groups, with representatives from Wellington Walkers are Welcome, Friends of The Bowring Park, Dothill Nature Reserve, Friends of Wellington Station, Wellington LA21, Wellington H2A, The Civic Society, Churches and Young Volunteers meeting the judges.

They will also visit the newly-opened arts centre The Orbit – the cornerstone of Wellington’s regeneration – as well as the market under new ownership and enjoying new investment, plus a score of businesses, shops, pubs and restaurants. There has even been a special ‘Rising Star’ Beer brewed by Rowton Brewery.

The judges will also see the Peace Garden and be given a Love Wellington goodie bag which will include ‘A Short History of Our Wellington’ by Allan Frost and ‘When Europe came to Shropshire’ by Phil Swainson, as well as the brand new Wellington Walking Map.

Sally added: “The awards recognise the nation’s most ambitious high streets which are taking the lead and working together to revive, adapt and diversify and above all look forward. Wellington has a fabulous rich history and we need to make sure it continues to be a place of note in the future.

“Retailers and traders will have an important part to play in our entry – demonstrating that they are adopting new technologies such as their online visibility through social media and embracing more modern payment methods as well as adapting to customers’ changing habits and appetites. We are also showing the judges plans for a ‘Love Wellington App’ which is in the pipeline.”

People can vote every day until Monday 7 October at bit.ly/VoteWellington

“We up against strong competition to win the category, with towns such as Daventry, Rochdale and Ashby de la Zouche all shortlisted in this scheme, but we are aiming for the title,” Sally added.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Council leader calls for decision on future of Telford’s PRH

The Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has called on The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to stop sitting on the fence and make a decision on the future of Telford’s hospital.
Read Article

Driver remains in serious but stable condition following collision in Telford

A man remains in a serious but stable condition following a collision which took place in Telford yesterday.
Read Article
Love Wellington volunteer Stuart Tyrer and Mayor Anthony Lowe get ready for the judges

Wellington gets ready to host ‘Great British High Street’ award judges

Wellington is hosting a visit from judges for the government’s ‘Great British High Street’ awards this week, having been shortlisted for a prestigious national title for its regeneration efforts.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Port Vale V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town begin their 2019/20 EFL Trophy campaign against the side that eliminated them from last year’s competition.
Read Article
Shropshire were beaten by seven wickets at Marlborough

Shropshire’s cricketers end season with a seven-wicket defeat at Wiltshire

Shropshire’s cricketers were beaten by seven wickets by Wiltshire as the county’s final Unicorns Championship fixture of the season was completed inside two days at Marlborough.
Read Article
Shrewsbury spinner Tyler Ibbotson returns to the Shropshire side for the match against Wiltshire

Four changes made by Shropshire CCC for final match of the season at Wiltshire

Oswestry captain Dean Suter will make his Shropshire debut in the final Unicorns Championship match of the season against Wiltshire.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Network Telecom has been shortlisted for an award at this year’s Midlands Family Business Awards

Network Telecom shortlisted for Midlands Family Business of the Year Award

Telford-based business telecoms provider Network Telecom has been shortlisted for the headline award at this year’s Midlands Family Business Awards.
Read Article
Boosted by a recent £300,000 contract haul, Corbetts the Galvanizers has purchased two MAN TGX articulated lorries to its fleet

Corbetts the Galvanizers expands its fleet with £105,000 investment

A 159-year-old Telford manufacturer has invested £105,000 into making sure its customers receive products when they need them most.
Read Article
Felicity Wingrove, Managing Director at Telford-based Zen Communications

Inspirational leadership earns Shropshire comms expert spot in ‘Best Boss’ final

Inspirational leadership has earned a Shropshire communications and language expert a place in the finals of a national awards scheme.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Stan Sedman will lead roof-top tours of the town’s Market Hall

Shrewsbury Market Hall Roof-top Tours mark Heritage Open Days

See Shrewsbury from a different angle with Roof Top Tours at the Market Hall, giving visitors a chance to view the town’s historic townscape from on high as part of national Heritage Open Days.
Read Article
John Bennett brings Mr Pinklenose to life in his new book

Shropshire man turns childhood imaginary character into new book

A Shropshire man with failing eyesight has turned an imaginary character from his childhood into the hero of a children’s book.
Read Article
The Ethos team and supporters preparing for the fundraising challenge

Family fundraises to thank Shropshire charity

The wife and son of a man left in a wheelchair by a serious illness are taking part in a gruelling fundraising challenge next month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Weekend festival set to uncover The Beatles in Comics

Beatles expert and former Marvel Comics comic book creator Tim Quinn is set to uncover the fab four in comics during the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Experience an illuminated adventure at Severn Valley Railway this Christmas

The hiss of the steam, the rumble of the locomotive, the lights shining into the winter night…something very special is arriving at the Severn Valley Railway this Christmas.
Read Article
Graham Peet, from the Ironbridge Coracle Trust

Bank holiday fun at Ironbridge Coracle Regatta

As part of the Festival of Imagination paddlers will be clambering into coracles on the River Severn in Ironbridge to compete in the annual regatta this bank holiday Monday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Charlotte Nutting & Alex Nicoll at The Meadow Inn

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article

Ludlow Farmshop celebrates Great Taste Award success

Ludlow Farmshop is celebrating after being awarded a number of Great Taste awards.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
19 ° C
20.6 °
17.8 °
72 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP