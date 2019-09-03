Wellington gets ready to host ‘Great British High Street’ award judges

Wellington is hosting a visit from judges for the government’s ‘Great British High Street’ awards this week, having been shortlisted for a prestigious national title for its regeneration efforts.

Love Wellington volunteer Stuart Tyrer and Mayor Anthony Lowe get ready for the judges

The town is a finalist in the ‘Rising Star’ category of the awards and a team of judges will be touring the town on Thursday September 5 from 12.45pm.

The entry is a collaborative effort between the Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council and the community – all headed up through the Love Wellington campaign, launched to promote the town.

“This is the chance for Wellington to show just what it is all about,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

“So many people have been working incredibly hard to make things happen throughout the town in readiness for the judges’ visit,” explained Sally, who wrote the entry.

“The Mayor Anthony Lowe has been pounding the streets and between him and the Love Wellington volunteers they have visited almost every business and shop to deliver the good news and make sure everyone has posters and badges.

“The town is looking fabulous, having had a deep clean, and all the shop keepers have helped to make their premises as spic and span as possible. The planting in town is superb this year and on the day we will have biodegradable balloons and bunting up.

“We know that there is still plenty of work to be done in Wellington – but there is so much progress and this is a great recognition of that.”

Telford and Wrekin Council have played a key role in the regeneration making grants available to fill empty premises and attract new sustainable businesses to the town such as Nanny’s Bakery, Nathan Rous PR and The Walnut restaurant. There has also been a programme of façade improvements concentrated on the historic market square and a mural trail; all of which are receiving funding through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Streets Programme.

“Both Wellington Town Council and the Borough Council have got firmly behind the competition and been incredibly supportive,” said Sally.

“Wellington is one of 10 towns shortlisted throughout England and it’s hoped that the momentum that being a finalist has created can carry on.

“Win or not, it has been incredible to witness the support from so many people in the town – and that’s what the judges will be looking for – community pride in where you live and a genuine desire to see things improve. Wellington has this in abundance.”

The judges visit makes up 80% of the score so they are being given a glimpse of many aspects of the town and the volunteer groups, with representatives from Wellington Walkers are Welcome, Friends of The Bowring Park, Dothill Nature Reserve, Friends of Wellington Station, Wellington LA21, Wellington H2A, The Civic Society, Churches and Young Volunteers meeting the judges.

They will also visit the newly-opened arts centre The Orbit – the cornerstone of Wellington’s regeneration – as well as the market under new ownership and enjoying new investment, plus a score of businesses, shops, pubs and restaurants. There has even been a special ‘Rising Star’ Beer brewed by Rowton Brewery.

The judges will also see the Peace Garden and be given a Love Wellington goodie bag which will include ‘A Short History of Our Wellington’ by Allan Frost and ‘When Europe came to Shropshire’ by Phil Swainson, as well as the brand new Wellington Walking Map.

Sally added: “The awards recognise the nation’s most ambitious high streets which are taking the lead and working together to revive, adapt and diversify and above all look forward. Wellington has a fabulous rich history and we need to make sure it continues to be a place of note in the future.

“Retailers and traders will have an important part to play in our entry – demonstrating that they are adopting new technologies such as their online visibility through social media and embracing more modern payment methods as well as adapting to customers’ changing habits and appetites. We are also showing the judges plans for a ‘Love Wellington App’ which is in the pipeline.”

People can vote every day until Monday 7 October at bit.ly/VoteWellington

“We up against strong competition to win the category, with towns such as Daventry, Rochdale and Ashby de la Zouche all shortlisted in this scheme, but we are aiming for the title,” Sally added.

