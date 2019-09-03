Telford care home rated ‘Good’ by regulator

Lake View Residential Care Home in Telford has been given a ‘Good’ rating by the English health and social care regulator.

Sanctuary Care’s Lake View Residential Care Home in Telford

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) awarded the grading following an unannounced inspection at the Sanctuary Care home, which provides care for up to 60 residents.

Inspectors judged Lake View across five sets of criteria – care, leadership, safety, effectiveness and responsiveness, awarding the home ‘Good’ in each category.

Staff were caring and kind and understood what was important to people, while residents were treated with respect, the CQC reported. Residents were also encouraged to be as independent as possible.

One resident said: “The staff are all lovely and helpful”, with another saying: “They couldn’t be any more helpful, they look after me well.”

A relative commented: “The staff are always lovely and welcoming, nothing is too much trouble for them when we visit.”

The privacy and dignity of residents was promoted and protected by staff, the report noted, and relatives spoke of the support and kindness shown by staff if a loved one was ill.

One said: “The staff always make sure I know if my relative is not well, and I know they’ll look after them and get medical help if needed.”

Lake View also worked in partnership with health and social care professionals from other agencies to ensure the needs of residents were met.

Home manager Michelle Cartwright said: “We strive to provide the highest levels of person centred care to our residents and this report is testament to that.”

