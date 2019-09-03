19 C
Driver remains in serious but stable condition following collision in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

A man remains in a serious but stable condition following a collision which took place in Telford yesterday.

The collision happened at the junction of Salisbury Avenue and Castle Farm Way in Priorslee at 11.10am yesterday morning and involved a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris, a man in his 60s and from Telford, suffered serious chest injuries and was taken to North Staffordshire University Hospital via Air Ambulance. He is currently in an induced coma.

The passenger in the Toyota, a man in his 60’s from Cannock, suffered minor injuries.

The Toyota Yaris was travelling along Salisbury Avenue before the collision and the white Mercedes Sprinter van travelling along Castle Farm Way heading in the direction of the M54, J4.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s from Oldbury suffered minor cuts and bruises. He was arrested at the scene for providing a positive drugs test and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses to the collision to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 231S of 2 September 2019.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Driver remains in serious but stable condition following collision in Telford

Latest Articles

