Shrewsbury care home rated good following latest inspection

A Shrewsbury care home has been rated as “Good” by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection visit.

Resident Joyce Davidson and Assistant Manager Emma Davies at Montgomery House which has been rated as Good in its latest Care Quality Commission report

This latest ranking puts Montgomery House, on Sundorne Road alongside the other 13 care services operated by Coverage Care Services in the county, which are all either “Good” or “Outstanding” in the national rating system.

Inspectors praised Montgomery House for being safe, caring, effective and responsive to people’s needs and heard from those living at the home that the staff made sure they treated residents respectfully as individuals.

In their report, they said: “People told us they were happy with the care received and achieved positive outcomes,” and “people were treated with kindness and respect. People were involved in decisions about their care. People’s dignity was protected, and they were supported to maintain their independence.”

Home manager, Carolyn Fisher, said: “This is a great credit to the whole team at Montgomery House and to everyone in the company who supports our day-to-day work. I’m immensely proud of our hardworking team, who are caring, committed and professional people with the needs of our residents at the heart of everything they do.”

Chief Executive of Coverage Care, Chris Wall, welcomed the latest report: “It’s a tribute to the efforts of our team at Montgomery House, led by their highly experienced and dedicated manager Carolyn Fisher, that they have earned this recognition of improvement from the CQC following their rigorous inspection.

“Carolyn and her team work tirelessly to ensure the home is the safe, caring and friendly place we know it to be. Montgomery House is a wonderful modern purpose built care home as well as a large local employer. It is designed to meet both high quality accommodation and local care needs to serve the Shropshire community for many years to come. Our Board and all the team at Coverage Care are very proud that the progress at the service has now been recognised.”

