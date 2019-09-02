Oswestry couple hand over birthday donations to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

An Oswestry woman has handed over hundreds of pounds to the Shropshire charity which treated her husband.

Naomi Atkin, Lingen Davies Chief Executive Officer with Muriel and Graham Marston from Oswestry

Muriel Marston asked her family, friends and work colleagues for donations to the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre in lieu of presents when she celebrated her 70th birthday in July.

Thanks to the generosity of everyone Mrs Marston was able to hand over £700 to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund following birthday celebrations at Mellington Hall and Sweeney Hall Hotel.

The donation comes nearly three years after her husband Graham, who also celebrated his 70th birthday earlier this year, was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Mr Marston underwent chemotherapy treatment at the Lingen Davies Centre before undergoing a cystectomy (removal of the bladder).

He has since returned to work and is enjoying life with his wife, the couple’s three grown up children and two grandchildren.

Mrs Marston, who works as a GP receptionist, said: “We were so pleased with the care Lingen Davies provided for Graham.

“We had been fortunate not to have gone through a cancer journey before so it was very much unknown territory for us all as a family.

“The thought of chemotherapy worried us all but the staff at the Lingen Davies Centre were amazing.

“They firstly put Graham at ease but supported us as a family too.”

Mr Marston added: “Our family and friends were extremely generous with their donations and we would like to thank them for that.

“I would also like to thank the staff who cared for me during my treatment. I hope my story shows there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Lizzy Coleman, Events Officer at Lingen Davies added “We’d like to thank Mrs Marston for her generous donation, and thinking of our charity on her special day. Donations such as hers allow us to continue funding projects to help those affected by cancer in the local community. It’s great to hear that Mr Marston is doing so well after his treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre”.

Urology Awareness Month starts on September 1st and aims to raise awareness of all urological cancers, diseases and conditions that affect the kidney, bladder, prostate and male reproductive organs. As well as highlighting the symptoms associated with such diseases the month looks to also talk about the impact they have on all aspects of a person’s life.

Mr Marston urged anyone experiencing pain or urinary problems to visit their GP.

Mr and Mrs Marston’s daughter Kirsty, 37, from Telford said: “Looking back we were all petrified in all honesty.

“I had supported a friend through breast cancer so knew how wonderful the staff at Lingen Davies were. However with it being my own Dad it felt different.

“Twelve hour chemotherapy sessions flew by due to the care of the staff but also the amazing volunteers who run the refreshment trolley and enjoy a conversation with everyone.

“There’s a wonderful support network within the staff and patients – those smiles which greet you on arrival mean the world.

“We used to joke that Dad didn’t need us there as he had such a good time with the staff and other patients.

“It made us realise how vital donations like these really are.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...