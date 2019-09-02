17.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 2, 2019
Home News

Larger than life Beatles statues heading to Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

The Beatles are returning to Shropshire more than half a century after their last appearance in the county.

The Beatles statues at Liverpool waterfront. Photo: Castle Fine Arts Foundry
The Beatles statues at Liverpool waterfront. Photo: Castle Fine Arts Foundry

Only this time the Fab Four will be an eye-popping seven feet six inches high and made of resin.

Replicas of the famous statues unveiled on Liverpool’s waterfront in 2015 will be stopping people in their tracks in the foyer of Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn, and are being brought to the county town as part of Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend.

The mini-festival on September 20, 21 and 22 is a series of fundraising events in aid of the Samaritans of Shrewsbury, the chosen charity of this year’s Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Phil Gillam.

“These extraordinary statues of John, Paul, George and Ringo will delight their fans and theatre-goers over the next few weeks in the run-up to Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend,” said Councillor Gillam. “We are so grateful to Chris Jones and his colleagues from Castle Fine Arts Foundry near Oswestry for agreeing to bring these stunning works of art to Shrewsbury for us.

“It just so happens that Chris lives in Shrewsbury, heard about our Fab Four weekend and offered to help.”

These identical copies of the Liverpool originals will be on show during normal opening hours at Theatre Severn from Tuesday 3 September right the way through to September 22, the last day of the Beatles Weekend.

They are seven feet six inches high and each one weighs 50kgs. They are being loaned free of charge by Castle Fine Arts Foundry.

Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend is offering cinema screenings of five Beatles-related films at the Walker Theatre, an illustrated talk at The Hive in Shrewsbury, special town tours, and live music at the town’s Buttermarket and the Wheatsheaf in Frankwell.

The flesh-and-blood Beatles staged their final Shropshire concert at The Music Hall in Shrewsbury back in 1963.

Meanwhile, The Mersey Beatles concert at Theatre Severn on the Sunday night of Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend sold out within just a few weeks of being announced.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

The Beatles statues at Liverpool waterfront. Photo: Castle Fine Arts Foundry

Larger than life Beatles statues heading to Shrewsbury

The Beatles are returning to Shropshire more than half a century after their last appearance, only this time the Fab Four will be an eye-popping seven feet six inches high and made of resin.
Read Article
Resident Joyce Davidson and Assistant Manager Emma Davies at Montgomery House which has been rated as Good in its latest Care Quality Commission report

Shrewsbury care home rated good following latest inspection

A Shrewsbury care home has been rated as “Good” by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection visit.
Read Article

Resurfacing work to begin at Trench Lock Interchange

Resurfacing work on one of Telford’s busiest roundabouts will begin this evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury spinner Tyler Ibbotson returns to the Shropshire side for the match against Wiltshire

Four changes made by Shropshire CCC for final match of the season at Wiltshire

Oswestry captain Dean Suter will make his Shropshire debut in the final Unicorns Championship match of the season against Wiltshire.
Read Article
Pictured celebrating promotion at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park are Shropshire’s over-35s men’s team, from left, James Knight, Adam Baldwin, Ian Gillespie (captain), Hugh Jaques and Chris Dowden

Shropshire’s men’s tennis team delighted to secure Over-35s County Cup promotion

Shropshire’s men’s tennis team have secured promotion in the LTA’s Over-35s County Cup.
Read Article
Marlyn Radford and Jing Reade

Bridgnorth Ladies reach final of Ping National Plate Competition

Two ladies from Bridgnorth Golf Club have reached the final of the Ping National Plate Competition.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Evolution Foods has launched the first plastic-free packaging for dried fruit, nuts and seeds

Telford business launches plastic-free packaging as part of snack range

A Telford company has introduced an innovative paper packet as part of its new 100% recyclable snacking range.
Read Article
Steph Forder, of Ascendancy Internet Marketing in Shifnal

New face boosts Shropshire digital marketing team

A Shropshire digital marketing company has taken on a new member of staff to help meet the demands of an expanding client base.
Read Article
From left, Rachel Davy (Shropshire Festivals), Dena Evans (Reech Media) and Dave Williams (Henshalls)

Cyber crime initiative gets festival launch

Shropshire insurance brokers Henshalls are warning local businesses they are never too small to be at risk from cyber-crime.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Stan Sedman will lead roof-top tours of the town’s Market Hall

Shrewsbury Market Hall Roof-top Tours mark Heritage Open Days

See Shrewsbury from a different angle with Roof Top Tours at the Market Hall, giving visitors a chance to view the town’s historic townscape from on high as part of national Heritage Open Days.
Read Article
John Bennett brings Mr Pinklenose to life in his new book

Shropshire man turns childhood imaginary character into new book

A Shropshire man with failing eyesight has turned an imaginary character from his childhood into the hero of a children’s book.
Read Article
The Ethos team and supporters preparing for the fundraising challenge

Family fundraises to thank Shropshire charity

The wife and son of a man left in a wheelchair by a serious illness are taking part in a gruelling fundraising challenge next month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Weekend festival set to uncover The Beatles in Comics

Beatles expert and former Marvel Comics comic book creator Tim Quinn is set to uncover the fab four in comics during the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Experience an illuminated adventure at Severn Valley Railway this Christmas

The hiss of the steam, the rumble of the locomotive, the lights shining into the winter night…something very special is arriving at the Severn Valley Railway this Christmas.
Read Article
Graham Peet, from the Ironbridge Coracle Trust

Bank holiday fun at Ironbridge Coracle Regatta

As part of the Festival of Imagination paddlers will be clambering into coracles on the River Severn in Ironbridge to compete in the annual regatta this bank holiday Monday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Charlotte Nutting & Alex Nicoll at The Meadow Inn

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article

Ludlow Farmshop celebrates Great Taste Award success

Ludlow Farmshop is celebrating after being awarded a number of Great Taste awards.
Read Article
Publican Lance Pettet outside The Lamb Inn

£285,000 investment breathes new life into The Lamb Inn, Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, situated in the village of Edgmond near Newport has reopened following a £285,000 investment.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
17.2 ° C
19.4 °
15 °
63 %
7.2kmh
40 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP