Shrewsbury campervan fire treated as arson

A campervan was severely damaged by a fire, which is being treated as arson, in Shrewsbury today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police were called to the incident at Marshalls Court near Shrewsbury’s Flaxmill Maltings at around 11.11am.

One fire appliance was mobilised from nearby Shrewsbury fire station along with a Fire Investigation Officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to put out the fire which involved a Mazda Bongo campervan.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

