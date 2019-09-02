15.1 C
Monday, September 2, 2019
Dawley community benefits from Telford 50 Legacy Fund

By Shropshire Live

Three key community buildings and two popular play areas have been refurbished by Great Dawley Town Council from its share of the Telford 50 Legacy Fund.

Cllr Malcolm Randle, Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council and Cllr Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The £750,000 Telford & Wrekin Council scheme, gave £150,000 to each of the borough’s five main towns, including Great Dawley, for Telford 50 celebrations.

The Telford 50 Legacy grant went towards helping the Town Council make an extensive range of improvements for Dawley House, Dawley Town Hall and the community space in St Leonard’s church including upgrades to the heating systems and to the electrics as well as reviews of buildings’ safety, improving these facilities for users, visitors and hirers.

Also thanks to the Telford 50 Legacy grant, two popular play areas in Great Dawley have been resurfaced, extended and improved with new play equipment as well as with painting of existing equipment (fence, gates, furniture).

Councillor Malcolm Randle, Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council said: “I am really grateful for the Telford 50 legacy grant, as it helped our Dawley House and Hall become much more attractive and comfortable, with better facilities for our users to enjoy.

“These improvements also increase hiring our community spaces and as such, helps to keep our centres going for generations.

“The fund also helped St. Leonard’s Church undergo renovation and improvements works of its community space, such as repairs to walls, window seats, roof, update of the interior décor to a modern finish to help us ensure the building’s sustainability.

“With these projects now completed, including improvements to two play areas, we can definitely say we can support our community so much better, long into the future.”

Cllr Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care said: “It’s great to see Telford 50 Legacy projects all across the borough now being completed – they have made such a huge impact on regenerating community centres and key buildings and we hope people will enjoy the new facilities for many years to come.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Dawley community benefits from Telford 50 Legacy Fund

Three key community buildings and two popular play areas have been refurbished by Great Dawley Town Council from its share of the Telford 50 Legacy Fund.

